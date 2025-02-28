Syria: 1000 bodies unearthed at Mazzeh Airport

Shafaq News/ A cemetery containing the remains of nearly 1,000 individuals, who were tortured to death at Mazzeh Military Airport during Bashar al-Assad's regime, has been discovered, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) announced on Friday.

According to SOHR, over 1,000 Syrians died while being detained at a military airport on the outskirts of Damascus, or were executed or perished due to torture and mistreatment at the airport, which has gained notoriety for its harsh treatment of detainees, including executions and both physical and psychological torture.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the number of mass graves discovered since December 8 of last year has reached 22, containing the remains of 2,681 victims.

In another context, more than 100 people, including women and children, were killed or injured in attacks and shootings across Syria.

According to SOHR sources, internal security forces, alongside local armed groups, launched a security operation in the officers' housing complex in Qatana, Damascus countryside, arresting dozens of residents and imposing a curfew. The raid extended to other homes, with reports of looting and property destruction. Several neighborhood men were also detained.

The Observatory also documented 41 incidents of accidental or reckless gunfire amid widespread arms proliferation. These incidents resulted in 14 child fatalities, the deaths of four women and 24 men, and injuries to 15 others, including five children.