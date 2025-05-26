Sweden, Norway condemn Israel's Gaza aid blockade

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Sweden and Norway urged the international community to impose targeted sanctions on Israel in response to the deepening crisis in Gaza.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced that Israel's ambassador will be summoned to protest the restrictions. "We do not support what the Israeli government is doing in preventing access to Gaza," he told national media.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre described the situation as "the most severe assault on civilians in recent memory." Speaking at a Nordic summit in Finland, he accused Israel of ignoring all humanitarian appeals. "This is not just a humanitarian emergency—it is population replacement."

Støre urged firmer international action and welcomed signals from Canada, the UK, and France regarding possible sanctions. "These are not steps Norway can take alone, but we support them.”