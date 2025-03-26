Sudanese Army:  Khartoum is FREE

Shafaq News/ Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan declared the capital "free" following the advance against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF,) and taking control of Khartoum airport

The military secured the presidential palace on Friday and has since moved swiftly to retake state institutions. On Wednesday, soldiers encircled the airport and surrounding areas, forcing RSF fighters to retreat south across a bridge. The army also gained control of both sides of the Manshiya Bridge over the Blue Nile, leaving Jebel Awliya Bridge as the only remaining RSF-controlled exit route from the area.

The SAF has been at war with the RSF since April 2023, with both sides accused of committing atrocities. The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions, exacerbating humanitarian conditions. The United Nations has warned that parts of Khartoum are approaching famine due to market looting and aid restrictions imposed by both factions.

Despite the army’s advances in the capital, the RSF retains control over much of the Darfur region.

Foreign powers continue to arm both sides, and diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have so far failed.