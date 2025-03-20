Sudanese army tightens grip on Khartoum

Shafaq News/ The Sudanese army and the elite unit of the General Intelligence Service launched sweeping operations on Thursday in southwestern areas of Al-Jazira state, bordering the capital, as they pushed closer to full control of the presidential palace in Khartoum.

According to Al-Arabiya, the military's advance targets ten key areas south of Khartoum where Rapid Support Forces (RSF) remain active, including Sheikh Al-Yaqout, Jebel Aulia, and Al-Naeem Al-Jadeed. Major shifts in the battle for Khartoum could unfold in the coming days as multiple military units prepare to enter the capital from various directions, aiming to declare it free of RSF forces.

Intense clashes erupted in central Khartoum and around the presidential palace following a nighttime offensive by the army against RSF positions.

State-run Sudan TV reported that the military was nearing full control of the palace amid the two-year conflict that has pushed Sudan toward possible fragmentation.

For the past three days, RSF fighters have attempted to break the military’s siege on their forces in central Khartoum by launching repeated attacks from the southeastern axis, a senior military source told Al-Arabiya.

The army repelled these assaults, ambushing RSF fighters with airstrikes that destroyed multiple combat units near the palace. The source added that 30 RSF military vehicles were destroyed, and critical access routes leading to the palace were secured.

In North Darfur, clashes around El Fasher have forced thousands to flee to Zamzam camp, which is now under siege and facing famine. Humanitarian aid has been severely restricted due to security risks, leaving vulnerable populations without access to essential resources. The UN and humanitarian agencies have called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and unrestricted access to deliver lifesaving aid.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in widespread displacement, with over 12 million people forced to flee their homes since the war began in April 2023. The humanitarian crisis is compounded by famine, disease outbreaks, and the destruction of critical infrastructure.