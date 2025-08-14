UN warns RSF’s rival government bid endangers Sudan’s unity

Shafaq News – New York

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday rejected the Rapid Support Forces’ (RSF) declaration last month of a rival administration in areas of Sudan under its control, warning that the move threatens the country’s unity.

In a statement, Council members said the RSF’s step posed “a direct threat to Sudan’s territorial integrity” and could further fragment the country, escalate the fighting, and deepen an already severe humanitarian crisis.

The Security Council urged both the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces to return to negotiations aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire and creating conditions for a political settlement that includes all political and social groups.

The statement said the goal should be a credible, inclusive transition to a civilian-led government capable of guiding Sudan towards democratic elections and delivering “a peaceful, stable, and prosperous future” in line with the aspirations of its people.

It also recalled Resolution 2736 (2024), which demands that the RSF lift its siege of El Fasher in North Darfur, halt hostilities, and de-escalate tensions in and around the city.