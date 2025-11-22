G20 push for UNSC expansion

Shafaq News – Johannesburg

Expanding the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to include countries from Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, and Latin America was a central focus of the Group of Twenty (G20) summit held on Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The summit’s final declaration noted that the reform aims to make the council more effective, ensuring it is “inclusive, efficient, accountable, and more transparent for all UN member states,” further reinforcing fairness and openness in international governance.

The G20, which brings together 19 countries along with the European Union and the African Union, represents around 85 percent of global GDP and roughly two-thirds of the world’s population. Under the theme “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability,” this year’s summit also addressed climate adaptation as well as sustainable financing.