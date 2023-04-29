Rapid Support Forces claim control of 90% of Khartoum amidst ongoing clashes with Sudanese army

Shafaq News/ Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Saturday that they had taken control of 90% of the capital, Khartoum, amidst ongoing clashes with the Sudanese army.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the RSF said that they had repelled attacks by the "putschist forces" and that several officers of different ranks had surrendered to their forces.

The RSF has renewed its commitment to the humanitarian truce and has pledged to open safe passages for citizens to access their basic needs and facilitate the evacuation of foreign nationals.

The Sudanese army, on the other hand, accused the RSF of targeting retired officers, police, and security personnel and storming their homes.

The army released a statement on its Facebook page condemning the RSF's actions, describing it as "terrorist crimes and practices that have nothing to do with the legacies of the Sudanese people."

Since April 15, Sudan has been experiencing violent clashes between the army, led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the RSF, led by Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo. The conflict has resulted in numerous casualties and has seen both sides accuse each other of human rights violations.