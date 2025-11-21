Sudanese drones destroy RSF depots

Shafaq News – Khartoum

On Friday, Sudanese army drones destroyed Rapid Support Forces (RSF) weapons depots and combat vehicles in the tri-border area with Egypt and Libya, the army reported.

Military sources told Al Jazeera that the morning strike was part of an ongoing campaign against RSF supply routes in strategic border zones used to move weapons and fighters.

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric warned, in a statement, that North Darfur’s humanitarian situation is deteriorating, with more than 100,000 civilians fleeing al-Fashir and surrounding areas since the RSF captured the city on October 26.

He said families are facing severe shortages, with many still missing, while renewed clashes in Kordofan have displaced about 40,000 people since late October.

El Fasher, which fell after an 18-month siege that devastated the city and left thousands dead, remains at the center of international concern. The RSF has denied targeting civilians or obstructing aid, attributing reported abuses to "rogue elements."

