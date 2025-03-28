Sudan Army: Khartoum under full control

Shafaq News/ The Sudanese army announced it had taken full control of the capital Khartoum, a week after recapturing the presidential palace from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Army spokesman Nabil Abdullah said the military had "successfully and forcibly cleansed the last pockets of the remnants of the Daglo terrorist militia in Khartoum locality," referring to RSF fighters loyal to commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemedti.

While the army now controls Khartoum, the RSF continues to maintain a presence in Omdurman and several areas across western Sudan.

Earlier, the United States pledged to intensify diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict. "We are trying to figure out and engage with our partners, soliciting their ideas about what to do," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been engaged in a fierce power struggle since mid-2023 that has displaced millions, led to famine conditions, and caused the breakdown of basic services. The United Nations described the conflict as the "world’s worst humanitarian crisis," with an estimated death toll between 60,000 and 150,000.