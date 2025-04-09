Southern Lebanon: Israel strikes "warned homes"

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Israeli helicopters launched a series of airstrikes targeting homes in the southern Lebanese town of Yatar, following prior evacuation warnings issued to residents.

The attacks triggered a fire in at least one residence, as captured in video footage showing a powerful missile impact and flames engulfing part of the structure.

The strikes came after residents had vacated the homes and both the Lebanese Army and UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL) had been deployed in the area in response to Israeli threats.

Lebanese media reported that residents of three homes in Yater received direct calls warning them to leave due to imminent Israeli airstrikes. The Israeli military later carried out two confirmed raids on the town using aircraft.

Villages in southern Lebanon are experiencing near-daily Israeli airstrikes targeting homes and residential areas, in what Lebanese authorities describe as violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has warned that continued Israeli breaches of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire deal risk undermining the fragile stability in southern Lebanon.