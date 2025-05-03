Israel intercepts Yemen missile as Houthi claims success

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Houthi movement launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel’s Ramat David Airbase, claiming the strike hit its target and bypassed air defenses.

Houthi (Ansarallah) military spokesman Yahya Saree announced in a statement that the group had launched a “Palestine-2” missile in the attack, describing it as part of its “solidarity with Gaza” and US airstrikes on areas under Houthi control.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military claimed it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen after air raid sirens sounded in several areas, including Jerusalem and the south. While confirming the interception, it did not address the claim regarding Ramat David or report any casualties or damage.

Since March 18, when Israel resumed military operations in Gaza, the Houthis have claimed responsibility for 18 attacks on Israeli targets using drones and missiles.

The Houthis expanded a ban on Israeli and American vessels in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Gulf of Aden, “until Israel ends its genocide in Gaza.”