Sources: Israel kills 23, injures 83, hours before imminent Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News/ Israel’s attacks on Gaza continue, killing 23 and injuring 83 over the past 24 hours, medical sources from Gaza said on Saturday.

The sources told Shafaq News, “On the 470th day of the war on Gaza, the Israeli army committed three massacres against families in the Strip… Many of the deceased remain trapped under the rubble and on the streets, as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them.” The attacks come despite the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Earlier today, Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on X, “As coordinated by the parties to the agreement and the mediators, the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, local time in Gaza. We advise the inhabitants to take precaution, exercise the utmost caution, and wait for directions from official sources.”

Notably, Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has led to 46,876 deaths, including 15,000 children, and left 110,642 injured.