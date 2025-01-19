Netanyahu halts Gaza ceasefire over missing hostage list

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced, on Sunday, that a planned ceasefire in Gaza would not begin as scheduled because Hamas failed to provide the list of the three hostages it committed to releasing.

The truce was initially scheduled to begin at 0630 GMT (8:30 a.m. local time) today but was delayed due to the missing list.

Netanyahu revealed that the ceasefire would not proceed until the names were submitted, instructing the military to continue operations in Gaza until Hamas complies. “The ceasefire will not begin until Israel has in its possession the list of hostages to be freed, which Hamas committed to provide,” he said.

In turn, Hamas attributed the delay to “technical field reasons” and assured mediators that the list would be handed over once the hostages were safely relocated, reiterating its commitment to the ceasefire agreement reached last week.

Notably, over 120 Palestinians have been killed and dozens wounded in Israeli bombardments across Gaza since the announcement of a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday.

The death toll from Israel's 15-month-long military campaign in Gaza has now climbed to 46,899, with more than 110,000 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.