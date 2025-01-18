Prominent Palestinian prisoners excluded from ceasefire deal

Shafaq News/ Five prominent prisoners will not be released in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, Israeli media revealed on Saturday.

According to Israel’s Kan channel, the excluded prisoners are senior leaders from Hamas and Fatah, including Abbas Al-Sayed, serving 35 life terms, and Ibrahim Hamed, a former commander of Hamas’s military wing in the West Bank during the Second Intifada, who is serving 54 life sentences.

Abdullah Barghouti, sentenced to 67 life terms, and Hassan Salameh, with 46 life terms, are also among the excluded.

In addition, Marwan Barghouti, a senior Fatah leader and a potential successor to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, remains in custody, serving five life sentences.

Earlier today, Israel announced the release of 737 Palestinian prisoners and detainees as part of the initial phase of a ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement with Hamas, set to begin on Sunday.

In a statement, the Israeli Justice Ministry said, “The government approves the release of 737 prisoners and detainees currently in custody.”

In turn, Hamas described Israel’s publication of the prisoner list as an internal procedure, reiterating that the timing and execution of the releases depend on the terms agreed upon in the deal.

“The release of our prisoners will align with the number and categories of enemy hostages being freed,” Hamas noted. “The process will span the entirety of the first phase of the agreement.”

As part of the ceasefire, the Israeli army has begun preparations to gradually withdraw from designated areas in Gaza. The withdrawal, set to begin Sunday, will focus on specific sites and routes within the Strip. However, Israeli authorities have clarified that Palestinians will not be allowed to return to areas currently under Israeli control or near the border.

Under the terms of the agreement, 33 Israeli hostages are scheduled for release over the coming six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. In the initial phase, Israeli forces are expected to pull back from the Netzarim corridor, with further withdrawals planned. A buffer zone, 800 meters wide, will remain under Israeli military control within Gaza.

Notably, Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has resulted in 46,876 deaths and 110,642 injuries, mostly women and children.