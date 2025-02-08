183 Palestinian prisoners freed in fifth swap

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed receiving 183 Palestinian prisoners released by Israel on Saturday as part of a ceasefire-mediated exchange.

Among the freed Palestinian prisoners is Hatem Al-Jayousi, co-founder of the Al-Aqsa Brigades, who was serving six life sentences for attacks during the Second Intifada. Others include Shadi Al-Barghouti, convicted of attacks inside Israel, and senior Hamas leader Jamal Al-Tawil, arrested in 2021. Reports indicated that Al-Tawil and two others were transferred to a hospital in Ramallah due to deteriorating health conditions.

Simultaneously, Hamas released three Israeli hostages—Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levi, and Eliyahu Sharabi—in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, where they were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) before crossing into Israel. Upon arrival, the Israeli military confirmed that the hostages were escorted by the army and Shin Bet to a reception center near the border for medical evaluations before reuniting with their families.

During the exchange, Hamas displayed a large banner reading, “We’re the Flood… The War’s Next Day,” in Arabic, Hebrew, and English—interpreted as a response to Israel’s demand that Hamas relinquish control of Gaza. Witnesses reported a heavy presence of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigade fighters, patrolling the area in armored vehicles.

Following the release, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a strong statement condemning the conditions of the freed captives, saying, “The shocking images that we have seen today will not go unaddressed.”

The exchange, brokered by Egypt and Qatar with US support, marked the fifth swap since the ceasefire began on January 19.