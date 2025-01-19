Far-right party exits Netanyahu coalition over Gaza truce

Shafaq News/ Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s far-right party, Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power), announced its withdrawal from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition in protest of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, the party confirmed that Ben-Gvir and two ministers, Yitzhak Wasserlauf and Amichai Eliyahu, would resign from the government. Additionally, Knesset members associated with the party, including Zvika Fogel, Limor Son Har-Melech, and Yitzhak Kroizer, will also relinquish their positions.

While Otzma Yehudit is no longer part of the coalition, it stated it would not attempt to “overthrow” Netanyahu’s government and might rejoin if the ceasefire fails.

This decision follows the party’s earlier warning that it would withdraw if Israel proceeded with the truce, which came into effect on Sunday.

In contrast, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the far-right Religious Zionist Party, opted to remain in the government despite opposing the ceasefire. Reports indicate Netanyahu reached an understanding with Smotrich to maintain his party's support for the coalition.