Blinken: Gaza ceasefire deal could be finalized within hours

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed on Wednesday that an agreement on Gaza could be reached within hours, bringing an end to hostilities and setting the stage for a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking to media outlets, Blinken expressed confidence in the progress of the negotiations. “I believe we will get a ceasefire,” he said, adding that the deal would likely adhere to the framework proposed by President Biden in May, which garnered significant international support.

He noted that the timing, whether during the current administration or soon after, is secondary to ensuring the agreement’s implementation.

In a related development, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar announced that the Israeli government is expected to vote on the Gaza agreement on Thursday.

Notably, Israeli media reported that the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and prisoner exchange deal are likely to be signed tonight, with the official announcement anticipated tomorrow. The release of prisoners is set to begin next Sunday.

Sources cited by Israel’s public broadcaster pointed out that “negotiations are ongoing, and differences are solvable.”