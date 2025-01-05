Explosions rock Damascus, believed to be in ammunition depots

Shafaq News/ Explosions, believed to be in ammunition depots, have been reported in the Syrian capital, Damascus, and are still ongoing.

Local media outlets reported that violent explosions occurred around the capital, Damascus, and are thought to have targeted ammunition depots, with no further details provided. “The sounds of explosions heard around Damascus are from ammunition depots in Battalion 55 - Air Defense on the slopes of Mount Al-Mani (Al-Kiswah) in the Damascus countryside,” according to media reports.

Furthermore, TASS reported that Israeli Air Force jets launched missile strikes on former Syrian military ammunition depots in southwestern Damascus. No reports of casualties or material damage have been confirmed so far.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, the Israeli army has undertaken several substantial strikes in Syria, mainly targeting military sites, scientific research centers, and ammunition depots. According to the Times of Israel, these actions are part of a broader strategy aimed at preventing advanced weaponry from reaching various factions.

The latest of said strikes was on Jan. 4, when military sites near the city of Latakia were targeted.

One notable operation, named Operation Bashan Arrow, was launched immediately after Al-Assad's fall.

The Israeli army targeted Syrian military assets nationwide, conducting over 350 airstrikes, reportedly destroying approximately 70-80% of the former regime's strategic military resources, including long-range projectiles, Scud missiles, cruise missiles, and chemical weapons stockpiles.