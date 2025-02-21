Shin Bet arrests 2 Israelis over Tel Aviv bus explosions

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Security Agency, Shin Bet, has arrested two Israeli citizens suspected of involvement in explosions targeting empty buses in Tel Aviv’s suburbs.

Authorities have taken the suspects into custody for interrogation, while a court has imposed a gag order on further details of the case.

The Thursday explosions involved three devices detonating on buses in Bat Yam. A fourth device was discovered in Holon but was defused before it could explode. No injuries were reported.

In response to the incident, the Israeli army has deployed three additional battalions to the West Bank to reinforce security.

Police investigators believe the improvised explosive devices (IEDs), each weighing under 5kg, were intended to go off on Friday, not Thursday.

Notably, bags with Arabic inscriptions were found at the scene. A police source disclosed that one of the bags contained the words "attack" and "Tulkarm" written in Arabic.

Shortly after the explosions, the Tulkarm Brigades issued a statement declaring: "Revenge for the martyrs will not be forgotten as long as the occupier remains on our land."

Tel Aviv district police chief Haim Sargroff stated that the IEDs were equipped with timers similar to those used in past attacks in the West Bank. He also criticized Shin Bet’s intelligence handling, remarking, "Let’s be clear... The army prevents terrorists from entering Israel, Shin Bet works to stop attacks, and the police respond after incidents occur. How did this happen? Ask Shin Bet."