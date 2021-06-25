Report

Several killed in knife attack in Germany's Wuerzburg

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-25T20:39:17+0000
Several killed in knife attack in Germany's Wuerzburg

Shafaq News/ Several people were killed and others injured on Friday in the southern German city of Wuerzburg, police said, with media reporting a knife attack.

“The attacker was overpowered after the police used firearms. There are several injured as well as fatalities," said police on Twitter, without giving details on the suspect's motives.

On top of that, there are also 521 people "who have attracted the attention of the security services but have not yet reached the stage of being considered dangerous".

Chancellor Angela Merkel has allowed in more than one million asylum seekers since 2015 -- a decision that has driven the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which charges that the influx spells a heightened security risk.

But beyond Islamist attacks, there have been other assaults by knife-wielding people.

In October 2017, a knife-wielding man randomly attacked passersby in central Munich, lightly injuring eight people. Police excluded terrorism as a motive after detaining the suspected perpetrator.

Source: AFP

