Several explosions were reported in the Syrian capital

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the official Syrian media said a series of explosions were heard in Damascus.

SANA news agency confirmed that at least two explosions occurred in the capital.

SANA cited a military source saying that the Syrian air defense shot down "some of the missiles launched by the Israeli enemy from the occupied northern area of Palestine."

"The attack injured a soldier and led to some material damage," the source said.

For years, Israel has conducted strikes against what it said were "Iranian and Iran-backed targets in Syria."