Several explosions were reported in the Syrian capital

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the official Syrian media said a series of explosions were heard in Damascus.
SANA news agency confirmed that at least two explosions occurred in the capital.
SANA cited a military source saying that the Syrian air defense shot down "some of the missiles launched by the Israeli enemy from the occupied northern area of Palestine."
"The attack injured a soldier and led to some material damage," the source said.
For years, Israel has conducted strikes against what it said were "Iranian and Iran-backed targets in Syria."