Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Senior ISIS commander arrested in Deir Ezzor

Category: World

Date: 2021-08-15T11:37:12+0000
Senior ISIS commander arrested in Deir Ezzor

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Sunday the apprehension of a senior commander of the terrorist organization of ISIS in Deir Ezzor.

A statement issued by SDF's press center said, "The International Coalition Forces arrested one of Daesh’s dangerous leaders during security and air operation in Mohimedah town, the western countryside of Deir Ezzor."

"The arrested terrorist was responsible for planning bombings and assassinations for the sleeper cells in the north and eastern Syria, and managing the communications with the Iraqi-Syrian border."

"The forces confiscated large quantities of explosives, equipment, weapons, and documents that were in his possession," it added, "SDF Counter-Terrorism Units have participated in this successful operation by providing security support."

