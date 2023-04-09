Saudi delegation visits embassy in Tehran ahead of reopening

Shafaq News / A Saudi technical delegation visited their country's embassy in Tehran on Sunday morning in preparation for its reopening, according to Iran's ISNA news agency. The delegation arrived in Iran on Saturday evening to make arrangements for reopening the embassy and the consulate in Mashhad.

ISNA reported that an Iranian technical delegation would soon visit Riyadh to inspect the Iranian embassy and prepare for its reopening.

This comes as part of the joint trilateral agreement between Saudi Arabia, Iran, and China, which was agreed upon during talks between the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran in Beijing on April 6.