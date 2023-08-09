Inauguration of Saudi embassy in Tehran marks milestone in bilateral relations

Shafaq News / The Iranian state news agency reported on Wednesday the formal inauguration of the Saudi Arabian embassy in the Iranian capital, Tehran. Citing an informed source, the agency revealed that the Saudi embassy embarked upon its operational endeavors exactly three days ago.

This development follows a series of high-level deliberations that transpired during the month of February 2023, where Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, convened in the welcoming embrace of the Chinese host, engaged in a diplomatic parley. The ensuing trilateral declaration, jointly issued by Tehran, Beijing, and Riyadh on March 10, 2023, heralded the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Ali Reza Enayati, Iran's newly designated envoy to Riyadh, underscored the landmark accord between Iran and Saudi Arabia as an overture to an innovative paradigm within the Persian Gulf region.

In an epochal shift, the Iranian embassy in Riyadh commenced its formal operations on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, signifying a reciprocal measure of conciliation.