Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Sanaa

Debris from two ballistic missiles fell at several locations in Saudi Arabia's Mecca region after air defenses intercepted and destroyed them, the Saudi Civil Defense said on Thursday, attributing the launches to Yemen's Houthi (Ansarallah) group.

The Civil Defense described the attack as a violation of international humanitarian law, noting that most of the debris fell in the village of Sabuha.

#الدفاع_المدني : سقوط شظايا صاروخين باليستيين بعد اعتراضهما وتدميرهما تم إطلاقهما من قبل الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه منطقة مكة المكرمة منها شظايا على قرية سبوحة. https://t.co/r3bwdSjnn7 — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) November 11, 2026

Saudi-led Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki added that air defenses had also intercepted and destroyed a drone heading toward Riyadh.

No immediate information was available on possible casualties or property damage, and the group responsible for the drone launch had not been identified.

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيرة بمنطقة الرياض. https://t.co/YeBZ2q2f1s — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 12, 2026

On Wednesday, al-Malki said air defenses had intercepted three cruise missiles heading toward the Kingdom's capital, along with two drones targeting Mecca and southern Saudi Arabia.

Separately, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television claimed that two people were killed and another injured when Saudi aircraft struck two trucks carrying food supplies in southwestern Taiz province.

At least 11,755 people were killed or injured during Yemen's military escalation between August and November 8, including 2,098 deaths and 9,657 injuries, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported. WHO cautioned that the figures remain provisional due to incomplete reporting, while the escalation displaced more than 320,000 people between August 1 and November 7.