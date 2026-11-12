Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Thursday’s trading higher in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 169,100 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 169,150 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 168,900 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 169,500 dinars and bought it at 168,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 169,150 dinars and buying prices at 169,050 dinars.