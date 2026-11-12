Shafaq News- Antalya

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday called for continued coordination to address regional challenges and promote lasting peace and stability.

Meeting on the sidelines of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkiye, the two leaders reviewed relations between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Iran. Barzani described the talks as “productive,” highlighting the importance of dialogue and cooperation.

ئەم بەیانییە لە ئەنتالیا کۆبوونەوەیەکی به‌رهه‌مدارم لەگەڵ بەڕێز سەرۆک مەسعوود پزشکیان ئەنجام دا. بیروڕامان دەربارەی دۆخی پەیوەندییە دووقۆڵییەکانی نێوان هەرێمی کوردستان، عێراق و ئێران ئاڵوگۆڕ کرد. جەختمان لە گرنگیی بەردەوامیی هەماهەنگی و هەوڵە هاوبەشەکان کردەوە بۆ ڕووبەڕووبوونەوەی ئاڵنگارییەکانی ناوچەکە و پێداگریمان کرد کە دیالۆگ، لێکگەیشتنی هاوبەش و هاریکاری، باشترین ڕێگەن بەرەو ئاشتی و سەقامگیریی بەردەوام. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) November 12, 2026

During the conference, Barzani also met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss regional stability and climate cooperation. He discussed Kurdish rights in Syria with Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa. His meetings with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin covered security coordination between Ankara, Baghdad, and Erbil, while talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan addressed regional cooperation.