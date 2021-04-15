SDF discovers an ISIS hideout containing ammunition and weapons in Raqqa

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces in north and east Syria (SDF) announced that it had found an ISIS hideout containing weapons and ammunition in Raqqa.

In a statement, the SDF media center said, " SDF special units found today during a security operation, a hideout and a warehouse of weapons and ammunition in the city of Raqqa belonging to ISIS."

The center added that the SDF search units managed to dismantle a number of mines surrounding the hideout, which was a shelter for a family who fled the city during ISIS's control of the area.