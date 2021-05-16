SDF arrests two ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor countryside

Shafaq News/ Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) arrested on Sunday two ISIS terrorists in the village of al-Shheell in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

In a statement released to Shafaq News Agency, SDF mentioned that it has seized a booby-trapped motorbike and two explosive devices in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, indicating that this is part of a security operation launched by its forces on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

On Thurday, SDF had also arrested 39 members of an ISIS planning to carry out terrorist attacks in al-Shheell during Eid el-Fetr.

Some of the detainees were freed after their interrogation while others remained in custody after evidence proving their involvement with ISIS sleeper cells in the village.