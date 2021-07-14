Report

SDF arrests ten ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor's countryside

Category: World

Date: 2021-07-14T18:54:27+0000
Shafaq News/ A unit from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested ten ISIS terrorists in a joint security operation with the U.S.-led Coaliton in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor.

The head of SDF's Office for Media and Information, Farhad Shami, tweeted earlier today, "during a security operation supported by the international coalition’s ISR, the SDF arrested 10 terrorists affiliated to Daesh, in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor."

"The operation targeted the villages of Geneina, al-Housan, and the surrounding farms, and it was conducted upon the request of residents and dignitaries of the region due to the increased terrorist acts of the sleeper cells," he continued.

On Friday last week, the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) of North and East Syria apprehended an ISIS terrorist in a security operation in al-Salihiyah in Deir Ezzor's countryside.

