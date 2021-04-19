SDF arrests six ISIS members in Hasakah and Deir Ez-Zor

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested, on Monday, ISIS militants in Hasakah and Deir Ez-Zor countryside.

SDF media center said in a statement that its forces, backed by the Global Coalition, carried out two joint operations in Markada in Hasakah countryside and in Hawaij in Deir Ez-Zor countryside which resulted in the arrest of six ISIS members.

It seized also weapons and equipment.

It’s noteworthy that on April 14, SDF launched a security operation in the northeastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor to pursue ISIS remnants.