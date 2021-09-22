SDF arrest two ISIS terrorists in al-Hasakah

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced arresting two ISIS terrorists al-Hasakah city.

The SDF stated on its official website that the two ISIS terrorists participated in planning and carrying out attacks against the security forces in different areas of al-Hasakah and its countryside.

SDF indicated that its operation comes as part of the ongoing efforts to maintain security and stability in cities north and east Syria.

Since the beginning of the current year, the SDF and its security services, supported by the Global Coalition, have carried out dozens of security operations against ISIS cells in al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria.