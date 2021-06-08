SDF arrest an ISIS Emir in Deir Ezzor, Eastern Syria.

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Tuesday that it arrested an ISIS “emir" and two ISIS members in the countryside of Deir Ezzor, Eastern Syria.

SDF Coordination and Military Operations Center on Twitter “Our SDF units detained one member of Daesh in Jadeed Aqidat, Eastern Deir Ezzor countryside. The detainee was responsible for planning targeting operations aimed at destabilizing the region.”

“Specialist units from the Asayish detained two members of Daesh, who were responsible for recruiting new members and facilitating operations.” SDF added.

“A Daesh Security Emir responsible for planning and carrying out assassinations was detained by the SDF. The individual was closely linked to the Daesh leadership in Deir Ezzor.” SDF clarifies in another tweet.

All operations were supported by the International Coalition.