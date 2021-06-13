SDF Commander denies involvement in the hospital attack in Afrin

Shafaq News/ The General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, denied any ties to the hospital attack that took place in Afrin yesterday, Saturday.

Abdi tweeted, "The SDF categorically denies that any of its forces were responsible for/or involved in, the tragic attack in hospital in Afrin."

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of innocent life. We condemn the attack without reservation," he added.

"Targeting hospitals is a violation of international law," Abdi said.

A rocket and artillery attack targeted a hospital and a residential area in Afrin yesterday. The attack resulted in killing 15 and injuring 40 at least, according to local sources.