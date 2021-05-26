Car bomb in Afrin kills a citizen and injures three others

Shafaq News/ A car bomb reportedly exploded in the Syrian city of Afrin on Wednesday, killing a citizen and injuring three.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a vehicle parked on Rajo street in Afrin's downtown to the northwest of Aleppo went off this evening.

One citizen perished in the blast, while three others sustained varying injuries, the source added.

The Syrian territories under the control of the Turkey-backed factions have been a stage of serial explosion attacks, which promoted a state of rampant insecurity among the citizens.

International organizations have denounced on multiple occasions the flagrant crimes committed by the military factions loyal to Turkey, especially against the Kurds after taking control over the region.