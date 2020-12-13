Report

One dead and eight injured in violent clashes in Afrin

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-13T11:25:07+0000
Shafaq News / "violent" clashes broke out today, Sunday, between "Nour Al-Din Al-Zinki" faction, a faction of the Turkey-backed Free National Army, and immigrants in "Jinderes" town.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent quoted the sources as saying, "military forces headed from Afrin city to Jinderes district in Afrin countryside to resolve the conflict and stop the clashes that have been taking place since morning today."

The sources added that the clashes erupted after "Al-Zanki" faction arrested a citizen displaced from Zamalka, Damascus countryside. The clashes resulted in one person's death and the injury of eight others, while intermittent skirmishes continue until this moment.

