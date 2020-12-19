Five killed in an ammunition depot explosion in Afrin

Shafaq News / The Human Rights Organization in Afrin stated that five members of an armed faction loyal to Turkey had been killed in an explosion of an ammunition depot in the countryside of Afrin.

The Organization =said in a statement that five members of the Ahrar al-Sham Movement were killed and others were injured due to the explosion of an ammunition depot in their camp in the village of Julqan in Afrin countryside.

In a related context, the Organization reported that three members of the Al-Jahbha Al-Shamiyah, one of the factions affiliated with the National Army, were injured in an explosion in a military vehicle belonging to the leader of the faction, in the countryside of Afrin.

It is noteworthy that the Afrin region, which is controlled by the Islamic factions under the banner of the Syrian National Army of the Syrian opposition and supported by Turkey, is witnessing security chaos and continuous violations of the people's rights according to human rights organizations.