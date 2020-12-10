The Syrian National Army releases a Kurdish woman 28 months after kidnapped in Afrin

Shafaq News / The military police of the so-called Syrian National Army released a Kurdish woman 28 months after being kidnapped in Afrin, northern Syria, according to a source in the human rights organization in Afrin.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Roken Manla Muhammad, who was kidnapped with her husband in September 2018 from their home in Afrin countryside by the "Hamzat" faction.

The source added that Rukan was detained in Maaratah prison, after the "Hamzat" faction, one of the Syrian National Army factions, recently handed over all of the kidnapped women, whose fate was revealed in a secret prison, to the "Military Police" faction.

Roken is the fourth kidnapped person to be released by the armed factions loyal to Turkey in Afrin.