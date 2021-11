The Syrian News Agency (SANA) said that the Israeli army fired two missiles from Golan, targeting areas south of Damascus.

The official State television added that one of the missiles was shot down without causing any casualties.

The Agency added in a post on Facebook, "At 12:45 am today, the Israeli enemy carried out aggression with two missiles from the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting an empty building south of Damascus, and one of the hostile missiles was shot down. no losses were recorded."