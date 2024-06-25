Russia warns of increased risk of direct armed conflict among nuclear powers

Shafaq News/ Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned, on Tuesday, of heightened risks of direct armed conflict between nuclear powers, amid ongoing global tensions.

Speaking at the sidelines of the "Primakov Readings" forum, Ryabkov stated, "We have concluded that the risks of direct armed conflict, including among nuclear powers, are high today," as reported by Sputnik

Ryabkov emphasized that Russia's nuclear deterrence foundation is established to ensure the country's security for decades. "As the president has repeatedly said, such foundations have been created in recent years, primarily in the field of nuclear deterrence, allowing us to guarantee our security for decades to come," Ryabkov added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that Russia's peace proposals could indeed bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine. In a speech at the 10th international forum of scientific experts "Primakov Readings" in Moscow, Putin expressed hope that participants would rationally examine Russia's initiative, as per Sputnik.

"I hope, unlike many Western politicians who did not even want to delve into the essence of the initiative we proposed, that the forum's participants will study it thoughtfully and see that it indeed offers a possibility to stop the conflict and move to its political and diplomatic resolution," Putin said.

The "Primakov Readings" forum, held on June 25-26 in Moscow, is an annual international meeting of experts in international relations and global economics. The event gathers leading scientists, politicians, and diplomats from around the world for open dialogue on global and regional challenges and threats.