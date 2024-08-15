Russia's Tu-22 bomber crashes in Irkutsk, no casualty reported
Shafaq News/ A Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber Thursday crashed in the Cheremkhov district of the Irkutsk region, according to the country's defense ministry
All aircrew managed to eject from the aircraft and grounded without life danger, said the ministry, adding that preliminary information indicated the accident was due to technical failure.
The crash did not bring any casualty or damage on the ground, said the ministry.