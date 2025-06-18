Russia’s Putin: Iran and Israel can reach settlement

Shafaq News/ Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Iran and Israel are capable of reaching a settlement in their ongoing conflict, during a phone call with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, according to a Kremlin statement.

Putin noted that options exist to ensure Iran’s interests in peaceful nuclear energy while addressing Israel’s concerns, adding, “We have presented these proposals to our partners.”

Commenting on US remarks regarding the possible assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Putin said he does not even wish to discuss the possibility of such an action by the United States.

Putin clarified that Russia’s strategic partnership agreement with Iran does not include any defense-related clauses, stating, “They have not requested military assistance from Russia,” revealing that Moscow previously offered to help establish an air defense system for Tehran, but “Iran showed no interest.”

Russia had earlier warned the United States against considering direct military support for Israel in its operations against Iran, saying such involvement could destabilize the Middle East.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov echoed this concern, cautioning that any direct US military assistance to Israel could fundamentally destabilize the region.