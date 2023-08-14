Russia's New Nuclear Submarines to Feature Hypersonic Missiles, Official

Shafaq News/ Russia is making strides towards bolstering its naval capabilities by integrating hypersonic missiles onto its latest generation of nuclear submarines, a high-ranking official from the Russian United Shipbuilding Company revealed on Monday.

In an exclusive interview with TASS, Aleksey Rakhmanov, the General Director at OAO United Shipbuilding Corp, disclosed that the Zircon hypersonic missile would find a permanent home on the Yasen-M class nuclear submarines.

"The multi-purpose nuclear submarines of the Yasen-M project will be equipped with the Zircon missile system permanently, and work is already underway in this direction," Rakhmanov stated.

The strategic decision aligns with the Russian Ministry of Defense's plan for armament implementation during the frigates' construction and operational phases, as Rachmanov emphasized.

Designed to fulfill a range of tactical roles, the Yasen-M class submarines are poised to play a pivotal role in Russia's modernized military and naval landscape. Their capabilities include targeting aircraft carrier battle groups, countering enemy ballistic missile submarines and attack ships, and engaging coastal installations such as naval bases and ports.

Incorporating nuclear-powered cruise missiles into the Yasen-M class submarines significantly enhances Russia's ability to conduct long-range precision strikes across various domains.