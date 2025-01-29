Russia intercepts over 100 Ukrainian drones

Shafaq News/ The Russian Defense Ministry announced, on Wednesday, that its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed more than 100 Ukrainian drones overnight, marking one of the most significant drone attacks on Russian territory since the conflict began.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the ministry stated, “Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 104 Ukrainian drones during the night.”

Authorities and local media reported that debris from a downed drone sparked a fire at a refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region in west-central Russia. Most of the drones were intercepted over the western regions of Kursk and Bryansk, while fewer were detected over Smolensk, Tver, Belgorod, and other areas.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that a civilian was injured when a drone strike hit a residential building. “A man with a chest wound was transported by ambulance to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2,” Gladkov stated on Telegram, noting that the attack also caused damage to buildings and vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military reported that Russia had launched its own overnight drone strikes, triggering air raid alerts across several Ukrainian regions.