Russian air defense intercepts six Ukrainian drones

Shafaq News/ The Russian Defense Ministry announced, on Sunday, that it had destroyed six drones flying towards Russian and Black Sea targets.

The ministry stated that two drones were shot over Belgorod Oblast, near Ukraine, and four were stopped over the Black Sea.

The incident did not cause any casualties or damage. The drones are suspected to have come from Ukraine, which has been escalating its drone attacks on Russian and Crimean territories in recent months. Kyiv rarely responds to these claims.

On Feb. 24, a Ukrainian drone reportedly struck a steel plant in Lipetsk, Russia, sparking a huge fire. The attack was reported, but Ukraine’s military intelligence did not admit or deny its role.

Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine, has alleged several Ukrainian attacks on its land during the 2023-2024 winter.