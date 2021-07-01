Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russia foils a terrorist attack in Moscow

Category: World

Date: 2021-07-01T20:23:18+0000
Russia foils a terrorist attack in Moscow

Shafaq News/ Russia announced, on Thursday, that it had thwarted an ISIS attack in the capital, Moscow.

Authorities say they killed one suspected militant and arrested another on charges of plotting to attack Moscow and the south of the country.

The Russian security service said in a statement, “on ISIS leaders orders, two Russians were planning a joint attack in the Moscow and Astrakhan regions.”

Authorities say the terrorist in Astrakhan showed “armed resistance” to the arrest and was killed, while a second was arrested in Moscow. No security forces were injured.

The FSB found “automatic weapons, ammunition, a grenade and extremist leaflets” in the houses of the two suspects.

related

Alexei Navalny loses appeal against Russian prison camp sentence

Date: 2021-02-20 19:01:06
Alexei Navalny loses appeal against Russian prison camp sentence

Russia to expel 10 US diplomats and sanction eight officials

Date: 2021-04-16 16:43:03
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats and sanction eight officials

Russia begins evacuating its base in Ain Issa

Date: 2021-02-21 18:44:29
Russia begins evacuating its base in Ain Issa

RIA: Russia's plan to restrict foreign warships near Crimea will keep Kerch Strait open

Date: 2021-04-16 17:20:51
RIA: Russia's plan to restrict foreign warships near Crimea will keep Kerch Strait open

Russian Sukhoi Su-27 intercepts two American reconnaissance aircraft

Date: 2020-08-07 14:40:22
Russian Sukhoi Su-27 intercepts two American reconnaissance aircraft

The Russian police conduct a patrol on the borders of NES and Turkey

Date: 2021-02-24 13:22:05
The Russian police conduct a patrol on the borders of NES and Turkey

Russia to expel 10 U.S. diplomats in response to Biden administration sanctions

Date: 2021-04-16 21:10:47
Russia to expel 10 U.S. diplomats in response to Biden administration sanctions

US conveyed concerns to Russia over troops collision in Syria, white house official

Date: 2020-09-04 21:12:55
US conveyed concerns to Russia over troops collision in Syria, white house official