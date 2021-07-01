Russia foils a terrorist attack in Moscow

Shafaq News/ Russia announced, on Thursday, that it had thwarted an ISIS attack in the capital, Moscow.

Authorities say they killed one suspected militant and arrested another on charges of plotting to attack Moscow and the south of the country.

The Russian security service said in a statement, “on ISIS leaders orders, two Russians were planning a joint attack in the Moscow and Astrakhan regions.”

Authorities say the terrorist in Astrakhan showed “armed resistance” to the arrest and was killed, while a second was arrested in Moscow. No security forces were injured.

The FSB found “automatic weapons, ammunition, a grenade and extremist leaflets” in the houses of the two suspects.