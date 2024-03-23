KRI President condemns the "barbaric attack" on Moscow

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani condemned the attack on the Crocus City Hall on the outskirts of the Russian capital Moscow, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of civilians, on Saturday.

President Barzani posted on X, "I condemn in strongest terms the barbaric attack against civilians in Moscow. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and the people of Russia."

He added, "Terrorism is a global threat and the international community must stay united to defeat it."

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that unfolded at Crocus City Hall just outside Moscow on Friday evening, resulting in the deaths of at least 62 people and leaving over 100 others wounded, in one of Russia's worst attacks in years.

In a statement on Telegram, ISIS said that its fighters "attacked a large gathering in the suburbs of the Russian capital, Moscow."

The statement added that the fighters "withdrew to their bases safely."

Videos and photos depict the concert hall engulfed in flames, with gunmen seen firing from automatic weapons as panicked attendees scrambled for safety. Moscow's special forces, police, and firefighters rushed to the scene to contain the situation and provide aid to the wounded.

Russian media reported that a second explosion occurred inside the building, and some reports indicated that some gunmen had barricaded themselves inside.

Russia has tightened its security measures at airports, stations, and across the capital, a vast area inhabited by more than 21 million people.

After the attack, Ukraine denied any involvement, emphasizing its ongoing conflict with Russia and distancing itself from the tragic events in Moscow.

In turn, the White House also refuted any suggestion of Ukrainian responsibility, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

Notably, Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet made a statement, while the Russian Foreign Ministry described the incident as a "bloody terrorist attack."