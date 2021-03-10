Rouhani: Iran is a part of the Solution in the region

Shafaq News / Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday underlined that the last attacks on US-led Coalition in Iraq are “suspicious.”

In a call with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Rouhani described the recent attacks on US interests in Iraq as "not constructive", calling on Washington to bear responsibility for “its mistakes in the region.”

The Iranian President said Iran has a regional influence and his Country is ready to solve “the region's crises in cooperation with others, and strengthening the role of the United Nations."

"Iran did not begin any attack on any party in the region, Iran is a part of the solution for all regional crises," he added.

He confirmed that Iran is not involved in the recent attacks on the Global Coalition forces in Iraq; on the contrary it has asked the Iraqi government to investigate the “suspicious” incident.