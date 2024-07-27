Restoration begins: Vali Kohra Castle in Ilam to boost tourism

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Farzad Sharifi, Director General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts in Faili Ilam province, announced that the reconstruction and restoration of Vali Kohra Castle in Holeylan city has begun.

“The Cultural Heritage Charitable Society was a non-governmental charitable organization established at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts' request and the Ministry of Interior's approval. Additionally, two local philanthropists funded the construction of the castle with 25 billion riyals (6,666,675,000 USD,” Sharifi said, according to a report from the Iranian Mirath Arya website.

“Historic buildings, as a valuable heritage, attract tourists and boost economic prosperity. Forming the charitable society is a positive step toward achieving this,” he added.

Moreover, Sharifi noted that “a key priority for the Directorate of Cultural Heritage in Ilam is safeguarding antiquities and cultural landmarks, including the preservation of registered works.”

“A country’s identity is shaped by its ancient works and cultural heritage, which reflect its history and nobility. Protecting such heritage is crucial for future generations,” he further stated.

Ilam, near the Iraq-Iran border, is emerging as a notable destination for Iraqi tourists due to its historical and cultural sites, including ancient ruins and religious landmarks. Its scenic landscapes and climate make it a desirable location for travelers, and its proximity to Iraq facilitates convenient access.