Shafaq News / Social media platforms reported that a massive explosion was heard near Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Activists on social media shared footage that was said to show a plume of smoke rising above the site of the explosion.

Yesterday,President Joe Biden warned that another militant attack was highly likely as U.S. troops began leaving Kabul airport after a two-week scramble by Washington and its allies to evacuate citizens and at-risk Afghans.